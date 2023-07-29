Mega Millions: No winner as jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $1.05 billion after there was no big winner in Friday night’s drawing.
The numbers drawn for the $940 million grand prize were 5-10-28-52-63 and the Megaball was 18. The multiplier was 4X.
Since no ticket matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion which will be the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game’s history, according to Mega Millions.
The next drawing is Tuesday.
No one has won the Mega Millions big prize since April 18, when a $20 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each.
Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots topping $1 billion, according to the promotion’s website. The jackpot rose into 10-digit figures one time each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Here are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots
- $1.537 billion -- Oct. 23, 2018 (One ticket from South Carolina)
- $1.348 billion -- Jan. 13, 2023 (One ticket from Maine)
- $1.337 billion -- July 29, 2022 (One ticket from Illinois)
- $1.05 billion -- Jan. 22, 2021 (One ticket from Michigan)
- $910 million (estimated) -- July 28, 2023
- $656 million -- March 30, 2012 (One ticket each from Kansas, Illinois, Maryland)
- $648 million -- Dec. 17. 2013 (One ticket each from California and Georgia)
- $543 million -- July 24, 2018 (One ticket from California)
- $536 million -- July 8, 2016 (One ticket from Indiana)
- $533 million -- March 30, 2018 (One ticket from New Jersey)