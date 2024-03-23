Mega Millions: No winner in Friday's drawing; jackpot rises to $1.1 billion No one won the grand prize in the estimated $977 million Mega Millions lottery drawing Friday. (youngvet/Getty Images)

No one won the grand prize in the estimated $977 million Mega Millions lottery drawing Friday.

Friday’s winning numbers were 3-8-31-35-44 and the Mega Ball number was 16, Mega Millions officials said. The Megaplier was 3X.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, with the estimated jackpot now sitting at $1.1 billion.

“Lottery fever continues to spread throughout the country,” said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium. “Large jackpots provide entertainment and winnings for our players nationwide while contributing to the beneficiary programs funded by each lottery. We appreciate our players and dedicated retailers, and we encourage everyone to play responsibly.”

If there is a single winner on Tuesday, the ticket holder can have the estimated jackpot paid out over 30 years, or receive an estimated $525.8 million lump sum payment. If there is a winner Tuesday, it would be the fifth largest jackpot in the nearly 22-year history of Mega Millions.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each in most jurisdictions, but players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. EST on Tuesdays and Fridays.

