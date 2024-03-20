Mega Millions: Here are the numbers from Tuesday’s drawing for $893M

Mega Millions

Mega Millions: Tuesday's drawing was for a jackpot estimated at $893 million. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Numbers for the sixth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the 22-year history of the promotion were drawn on Tuesday night.

The winning numbers for the grand prize of $893 million were 24-46-49-62-66 and the Mega Ball number was 7. The Megaplier was 2X.

The last jackpot was won on Dec. 8, with two tickets in California splitting $395 million.

If there is a single winner on Tuesday, the ticket holder can choose between the jackpot being paid out over 30 years or receive an estimated $421.4 million lump sum payment.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each in most jurisdictions, but players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. EST on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

  • 1. $1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023, one ticket in Florida.
  • 2. $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018, one ticket in South Carolina.
  • 3. $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023, one ticket in Maine.
  • 4. $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022, one ticket in Illinois.
  • 5. $1.050 billion – Jan. 22, 2021, one ticket in Michigan.
  • 6. $893 million – Drawing March 19, 2024.
  • 7. $656 million – March 30, 2012, split between three tickets in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland.
  • 8. $648 million – Dec. 17, 2023, split between two winning tickets in California and Georgia.
  • 9. $543 million – July 24, 2018, one ticket in California.
  • 10. $536 million – July 8, 2016, one ticket in Indiana.
