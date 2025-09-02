McDonald’s reintroduces Extra Value Meals, cutting some combo meal prices

FILE PHOTO: McDonald's has announced the return of the Extra Value Meal.

McDonald’s is trying to bring customers back to the Golden Arches and has promised to cut prices on some of the menu items to do so.

The fast food chain announced Extra Value Meals that combine some entrees with fries and a drink that will cost 15% less than ordering them separately, The Associated Press reported.

The promotion starts on Sept. 8 and will have an $8 Big Mac meal (including medium fries and and soft drink) or a $5 Sausage McMuffin meal (including a hashbrown and small coffee) in most of the country, USA Today reported. The price will be $1 higher in Alaska, Hawaii and Guam.

Other items can be used as part of the Extra Value Meal at the 15% savings when compared to ordering separately, according to USA Today.

The company also said that it is keeping the Snack Wrap on the menu through the end of the year at the $2.99 price.

CEO Chris Kempczinski told investors last month, “Today, too often, if you’re that consumer, you’re driving up to the restaurant and you’re seeing combo meals priced over $10. That absolutely is shaping value perceptions in a negative way. So we’ve got to get that fixed.”

Recently, a Big Mac meal went viral for costing $18 in Connecticut, which the company said was an exception, adding that franchisees set the prices at their locations.

McDonald’s admits that its menu has gone up about 40% from 2019 to 2024, blaming the 40% increase in production costs.

This is not the first time McDonald’s has offered Extra Value Meals. They were available around 1991 but last offered in 2019, USA Today reported.

