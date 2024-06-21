McDonald’s announces when $5 meal deal begins; what you get

The meal deal begins on June 25.

McDonald's $5 meal deal FILE PHOTO: McDonald’s is considering a $5 menu offering to lure back customers who have complained that the fast-food restaurant has raised its prices too high. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

McDonald’s has announced it will go forward with a $5 menu offering and will start it for a limited time beginning next week.

Read more trending news

According to the company, four items would be included in the value meal. A source told Bloomberg News that the $5 meal would include either a McChicken sandwich — a fried chicken patty on a bun — or a McDouble — two beef patties on a bun with a slice of cheese in between — plus four chicken nuggets, fries and a drink. The value meal was first reported by Bloomberg.

According to a person who spoke with Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity, the company tried to implement the $5 meal deal but was rebuffed by McDonald’s franchisees, who pay into an advertising fund to be allowed to offer opinions on major marketing campaigns.

Franchisees run about 95% of U.S. McDonald’s restaurants, and earlier this year they decided not to support the $5 menu option, the person told Bloomberg.

However, they are now on board with the deal.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said on an April 30 earnings call with analysts and investors that the company has to be “laser-focused” on keeping prices affordable to win customers back, according to CBS News.

“Consumers continue to be even more discriminating with every dollar that they spend as they face elevated prices in their day-to-day spending, which is putting pressure on the industry,” Kempczinski added. “It’s imperative that we continue to keep affordability at the forefront for our customers.”

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!