Marine killed in training accident near Camp Lejeune in North Carolina

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. — A Marine was killed Thursday night during a training accident in Carteret County, North Carolina, officials say.

U.S. Marine Corps II Marine Expeditionary Force in a news release has identified the Marine as Sgt. Colin Arslanbas. He died during a training accident near the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina on April 18 just after 11 p.m.

He served as a Reconnaissance Marine with the MSPF, stationed on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, according to WITN.

Information surrounding the training accident has not been released.

“Words cannot convey our sorrow for the tragic loss of one of our MEU family members,” said Col. Todd Mahar, 24th MEU commanding officer. “The 24th MEU family mourns the loss of an outstanding Marine and leader. We offer our deepest condolences and unwavering support to his family during the most difficult time.”

Arslanbas enlisted in the Marine Corps in March 2020. As of April 1, 2024, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant, the U.S. Marines said. His decorations include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal, WNCN reported.

He is originally from Missouri, WITN reported.

The deadly training incident is under investigation, officials say, according to WNCN.

