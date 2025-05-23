Man sleeps through massive container ship running aground into his garden

A picture shows a 135-meter-long container ship by the shore in the Trondheimsfjord outside Byneset by Trondheim, Norway, on May 22, 2025, after it ran aground almost hitting a house. (Photo by Jan Langhaug / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by JAN LANGHAUG/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

TRONDHEIM, Norway — Ah...to be able to sleep through anything, including a container ship coming to a stop in your garden a few yards from your house.

A man in Norway had been sleeping when the 135m long, or 442 foot long, ship smashed into his property in the Trondheimsfjord near Byneset in Trondheim, Sky News reported.

The NCL Salten almost crashed into Johan Helberg’s home videos show.

Helberg was awakened not by the ship, but by a neighbor who rang his doorbell, the BBC reported.

About 16 more feet, the ship would have hit Helberg’s bedroom.

Sixteen people were on the Salten and it was going south-west through the fjord to Orkanger when it went off course. Amazingly, no one was hurt.

This is not the first time the ship has run aground. It also did so in 2023 but was able to go free under its own power, the BBC reported.

This time, a tugboat tried to pull the ship out of Helberg’s yard, but it didn’t work. A salvage company also tried to refloat the ship during high tide Thursday night, but that didn’t work either, CNN reported.

Crews have to perform a geotechnical investigation before another attempt to get the ship back into the water can be made. Luckily, no oil has been seen leaking from the ship, according to CNN.

The collision did cause a landslide, and it cut a wire to Helberg’s heating pump, The Washington Post reported.

Norwegian police are investigating what caused the ship to deviate from its course.

