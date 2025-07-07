Man shot, killed after opening fire at Border Patrol facility

FILE PHOTO: A man is dead after officials said he opened fire at a Border Patrol facility in Texas.

MCALLEN, Texas — A man, armed with a rifle and wearing tactical gear, shot at Border Patrol agents at a facility in McAllen, Texas.

The Department of Homeland Security released a statement about the shooting on Monday, which read, "This morning an individual opened fired at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas. Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter. This is an ongoing investigation led by the FBI. More information will be shared as it becomes available.”

In a Facebook post, the U.S. Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector confirmed the alleged shooter was dead.

The Associated Press reported the alleged shooter was Ryan Louis Mosqueda, 27. His motive is not known.

No federal agents were injured, but a McAllen police officer was injured and that officer was listed in stable condition, Fox News reported. ABC News said he was hit in the leg. It is not known if it was shrapnel or a bullet that caused the officer’s injury, according to the AP.

The shooting caused flight delays at McAllen International Airport, officials posted to Facebook, due to “off-airport safety concerns.” Terminal access and parking were restricted, “until it is deemed safe to resume operations.”

The airport is next to the Border Patrol station, My San Antonio reported.

