Man injured after turkey crashes through windshield of semi-truck

PORTLAND, Ore. — Last week, a truck driver was injured after a wild turkey crashed through the window of his semi-truck in Douglas County, Oregon.

David Duell was driving south on Interstate 5 when the incident happened, according to KGW-TV. The crash reportedly happened on April 3.

The wild turkey went through the driver’s side of the windshield. The turkey went out the back window and Duell was hit in the face in the process, the news outlet reported.

Duell’s daughter, Emily-Jean Duell, said that he sustained some serious injuries, according to KPTV. She said that even with the serious injuries there was lots of laughing.

“Lots of laughing. I had shown him the second I got it, the picture of the turkey looking down the barrel of the dashcam and at his windshield. Even with his broken rib, he was laughing at it. He thought it was hilarious,” she said.

However, the crash involving the turkey caused his semi-truck which was hauling three trailers off the roadway, the news outlet reported.

The turkey also caused serious injuries to Duell’s truck, KPTV reported.

Duell suffered a broken rib and tooth, a fractured jaw and a fractured vertebrae in his neck. Emily-Jean Duell told the news station that the worst of his injuries was the bone around one of his eyes because it completely shattered. He needed to have surgery for it.

“They called it an orbital blowout. The entire bone behind his left eye is shattered,” she said.

