Man had nearly $500K worth of fentanyl in home, police say

Seized: Officials with the Virginia State Police said that more than 6 pounds of fentanyl were confiscated from a man's residence. (Virginia State Police )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man is accused of possessing approximately 3,000 grams of fentanyl in his home, which state police officials said had an estimated street value of nearly $500,000.

According to a social media post by the Virginia State Police, Anthony M. Pollard, 45, of North Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one felony count of transporting a controlled substance into Virginia.

State police recovered the fentanyl powder, which weighed about 6.6 pounds, while conducting a search at Pollard’s residence, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

According to the state police, the confiscated narcotics have an estimated street value of $492 million.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

According to court records, Pollard is scheduled to appear in court on March 7, the Times-Dispatch reported.

