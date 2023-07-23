Man facing 20 charges including murder, kidnap of his ex-girlfriend’s toddler

Accused: Rashad Maleek Trice is facing 20 charges including murder and the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend’s toddler. (Michigan Department of Corrections/Michigan Department of Corrections)

LANSING, Mich. — A man in Lansing, Michigan, is facing over a dozen charges related to the kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter at the beginning of July, officials say.

In a news release, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, was involved in the murder of Wynter Cole-Smith, the violent assault of her mother, and leading police on a pursuit earlier this month that started in Lansing and ended in St. Clair Shores.

Trice faces 20 charges, including a count of first-degree premeditated murder, a count of felony murder, a count of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and two counts of kidnapping. According to the attorney general’s office, these charges specifically come with a life sentence.

“We have alleged today, and our many charges reflect, a horrific and brutal crime spree from Lansing to Detroit to St. Clair Shores,” Nessel said in the news release. “I remain appreciative for the coordination with Prosecutors Dewane, Lucido, and Worthy for their commitment to a singular, victim-centered prosecution that prioritizes and respects the tragic experiences of the surviving victims and the family of Wynter Cole-Smith.”

Trice allegedly stabbed and sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend in Lansing on July 2, according to The Associated Press. He then reportedly stole her car and drove away with Smith. He then fled police who spotted his car a day later. He crashed the vehicle into a police car and attempted to disarm an officer but was ultimately arrested.

Smith was found on July 5 strangled to death with a cellphone cord, according to the AP. She was part of an Amber Alert but was not found in the stolen car. Her body was found in an alley in Detroit.

“I am also grateful for the hard work and around-the-clock efforts of all law enforcement involved in the initial response, the pursuit of the defendant, and the search for Wynter,” Nessel said in the news release.