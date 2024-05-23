Man convicted of paying women to molest children sentenced to 28-plus years in prison

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama man who admitted he paid women to molest their children while he watched in online video chats, was sentenced to more than 28 years in prison on Wednesday.

Jeremy Dixon Kinsey, 54, of Fairhope, was sentenced to 28 years, four months in prison after pleading guilty on Jan. 25, 2024, to six counts of production of child pornography, WALA-TV reported.

Senior U.S. District Judge Ginny Granade also imposed a 20-year sentence for possession of child pornography. Kinsey will both sentences concurrently, according to the television station.

Kinsey was arrested in May 2023 after a tip was sent to the Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a tip, AL.com reported. The victims, who all live outside the United States, were all under 12 and included a toddler, according to the news outlet.

Kinsey admitted that he gave money and other items of value to three different women, WALA reported. In exchange, the women allegedly molested their children in live video chats while he watched. Kinsey’s written plea agreement cited 10 recordings that depict three different children, according to the television station.

In Kinsey’s plea agreement, he admitted that the crimes had been committed since 2022. He added that it included conversations with 11 other children or their guardians in addition to the three juveniles named in the original indictment, according to the television station.

The recordings were documented in video chats with Kinsey using the WhatsApp messaging platform, WALA reported. According to the plea agreement, Kinsey’s face was visible in the recordings, according to the television station.

Kinsey also admitted to possessing more than 600 images or videos of child sex abuse material on his cellphone, AL.com reported.

Granade ruled that after Kinsey completes his sentence, he will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 15 years, according to WALA. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender and was barred from having contact with any children, the judge ruled.

