Man checking his safe deposit box accidentally gets locked inside vault overnight

A jewelry store customer became trapped in a locked New York City Diamond District safe room for about 10 hours overnight, according to ABC News.

According to New York Fire Department officials, a 23-year-old man became locked in the secure room inside 580 Fifth Avenue on Tuesday night. The building houses multiple small jewelry stores and vaults.

The New York City Police Department said the man was checking his safety deposit box when the door — which was set on a time lock — was shut and locked from the outside.

The door was set to open at the start of business Wednesday.

The man dialed 911 when he realized he was trapped, according to WNYW.

The NYPD responded to a call of a man trapped and worked for 10 hours to cut through nearly 3 feet of concrete wall, only to find metal plating. To cut through the plating, torches would have been necessary. Because of the potential for smoke and fumes, WABC reported, the NYFD decided to wait out the door timer.

On Wednesday morning, the vault door automatically opened on time and the man was freed from the 20x40 foot space.

The man was being checked by medical professionals, but officials said he did not appear to be injured.