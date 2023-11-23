Man accused of threatening to kill officers in video posted on social media

Arrested: Judah Lion Sealy is accused of threatening to kill law enforcement officials in a video he posted to social media. (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A South Florida man is accused of posting several videos of himself with a gun, threatening to kill Broward County deputies and Fort Lauderdale police officers, authorities said Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Judah Lion Sealy, 25, of Hollywood, was arrested Tuesday. He was charged with two counts of written threats to kill, according to sheriff’s office online booking records.

Deputies said that on Monday, Sealy was riding in a vehicle behind a marked sheriff’s patrol car when he began filming it, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Sealy then allegedly pointed the cellphone to his lap and filmed a semi-automatic handgun with an extended handgun, according to the newspaper.

The sheriff’s office said that Sealy turned the camera around to show his face and posted the video on social media, “stating in slang he was going to shoot the deputy.”

Later that day, Sealy allegedly did “the same thing” when he followed a marked Fort Lauderdale police car, WSVN-TV reported.

Deputies arrested Sealy and confiscated the gun, the Sun-Sentinel reported. He is being held in the Broward County Main Jail with additional charges pending, according to the news release.