Maintenance worker in critical condition after being stung around 2,000 times by bees

SUN CITY WEST, AZ — A man working at a golf course in Sun City West, Arizona on Saturday was hospitalized after officials believe he had been stung thousands of times by a swarm of bees.

A maintenance worker was found at the Pebblebrook Golf Course in Sun City West covered in bees Saturday, according to KTVK.

“We thought it was grass clippings on his face but as we got closer, we realized those were actually bees,” a crew member wrote in their report that was obtained by the news outlet.

Arizona Fire & Medical Authority on Facebook said crews used foam to subdue the swarm. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. As of Monday morning, the man was still in the hospital and was intubated, KTVK reported. His current condition is unknown.

Fire crews said it was unclear what led up to the incident, according to KASZ. It appeared that the worker disturbed the beehive.

Fire officials say that the man was stung over 2,000 times, the news outlet reported.

The golf course was shut down as they awaited a beekeeper to tend to the remaining bees, officials said.

Officials say if you come into contact with a swarm of bees make sure you cover your face and head then seek shelter as fast as you can.