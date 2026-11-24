File photo. Some balloons for Thursday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade could be grounded due to high winds expected to impact the New York metropolitan area.

NEW YORK — Stormy weather will not prevent the 100th edition of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from happening, but high winds could restrict the flying of the giant balloons that are an integral part of the festivities.

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This year’s parade features 100 inflatables as Macy’s celebrates the event’s centennial, WABC reported.

And rain or shine, the show will go on. But the effect could be deflated by the weather.

🚨 WORST-CASE STORM TRACK FOR THANKSGIVING DAY & MACY'S PARADE? 🌧️💨 This is becoming VERY concerning! ALL major forecast models, including their AI counterparts, are now showing a powerful area of low pressure tracking WEST of NYC on Thanksgiving Day. Why does that matter? This is potentially the WINDIEST storm track and one that could also produce some of the heaviest rainfall across the region. 💨 WINDS: A strong pressure gradient would drive powerful SOUTH and SOUTHEAST winds into NYC, NJ and Long Island, with gusts potentially exceeding 40 MPH from Thursday morning into the evening. 🌧️ RAINFALL: The one saving grace MAY be that the heaviest rain axis sets up just WEST of NJ, NYC and Long Island. However, that does NOTHING to eliminate the wind threat. 🎈 MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE: This storm track is especially concerning for the balloons. Historically, the balloons did NOT fly in 1942, 1943 or 1944 due to World War II, and again in 1971 due to strong winds. ⚠️ BOTTOM LINE: The track of this storm is NOT favorable for Thanksgiving morning festivities. Even if the heaviest rainfall misses NYC, the wind threat remains significant. Still a few days out, and details WILL change, but the consistency among the operational and AI models is getting my attention! 📺 LIVE on @PIX11News until 10 AM with the latest model trends and Thanksgiving forecast! — Mike Masco (@MikeMasco) November 23, 2026

Parade rules prohibit giant balloons from flying if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or if gusts surpass 34 mph. The New York City Police Department will make the final determination based on conditions along the parade’s route, according to WABC.

The rules were implemented after a 1997 incident that involved a Cat in the Hat balloon, WABC reported. The giant balloon struck a lamppost and critically injured a spectator, according to the television station.

In 2005, an M&M’s balloon became tangled with a street light, and in 2019, parade balloons were flown low to the ground due to weather concerns, WABC reported.

Forecasters are predicting the possibility of 40 mph winds during the parade in Manhattan, WPIX reported.

Will Coss, executive producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said that parade organizers are prepared if conditions deteriorate.

“The wind may be a little bit of a factor, but we’re confident that we can manage through it,” he told WABC.

According to USA Today, the last time the Macy’s parade was held without balloons was in 1971 because of a severe storm.

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