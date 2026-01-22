M-A-R-R-I-E-D: Vanna White says she’s married to long-time beau, John Donaldson

FILE PHOTO: Vanna White and John Donaldson attend the 18th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 01, 2019, in Brentwood, California. The couple recently married after being together since 2012. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball )

Instead of just turning letters, Vanna White turned into a bride.

White announced that she married her longtime partner, John Donaldson.

She posted to Instagram, “Surprise! We got married! ❤️John and I have been in love for more than a decade and a little while back, we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony. We’re excited to share this new joyful chapter in our lives with all of you! Love, Vanna and John.”

She did not say when they tied the knot, but shared pictures of the big day and their decade-long romance.

The newlyweds started dating in 2012, but told E! News last month that they never thought marriage was necessary for their relationship.

“We’ve been together for a long time and we are just happy the way it is,” she said at the time. “Maybe people want to see us get married. When you’ve been with someone for so long, you kind of feel like you’re already married. You don’t have to have that piece of paper.”

White and Donaldson met at a barbecue the “Wheel of Fortune” star held, People magazine reported. A friend brought him to the party and White noticed.

“I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘He’s really cute,’” she said. “We ended up talking for a long time that night.”

