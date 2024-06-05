‘Lucky to be alive’: Singer Halsey reveals illness, announces new album

Halsey LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: Halsey arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images) (Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Singer Halsey revealed that she has been dealing with an illness on top of a brand new song and has an album on the way.

Halsey shared a series of videos on her Instagram on Tuesday.

“Long story short, I’m lucky to be alive,” Halsey said in a post on Instagram.

“short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now,” she continued, according to The New York Times.

In the first video, Halsey said “I feel like an old lady,” according to The Associated Press. “I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick. At 30, I’m having a rebirth and I’m not gonna be sick and I’m gonna look super hot and have lots of energy and I’m just gonna get to re-do my 20s in my 30s.”

Halsey’s new song that came out Tuesday is called “The End” and was written and produced by Halsey, Michael Uzowuru and Alex G, according to CNN.

An exact diagnosis for Halsey’s illness has not been released, according to the Times, Halsey tagged both the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in their post. A news release obtained by the AP said that Halsey is making a donation to both organizations.

