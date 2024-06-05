‘Living my dreams’: Marvel’s Evangeline Lilly retires from acting

Retiring FILE PHOTO: Evangeline Lilly attends the UK Gala Screening of Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. Lilly said she is stepping away from Hollywood. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney) (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

Evangeline Lilly is retiring from acting. The Marvel actress made the announcement Tuesday on Instagram.

Lilly shared a video from when she was on “Lost” in which she explained where she wanted to be in a decade.

“I am terrified to admit this to the rest of the acting world, but ideally, 10 years from now, I’d like to be a retired actress,” she said in 2006.

It’s been nearly 20 years since she recorded the clip and this week said she is “filled with joy” as she lives “my vision.”

“Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment,” she wrote on Instagram.

Lilly also used a clip from an interview with Maya Angelou “perfectly articulating how I feel about life,” People reported.

She is calling her retirement an “indefinite hiatus” and said she may be back.

USA Today reported that Lilly had her big break as Kate Austen on “Lost,” for six seasons. The television series celebrates its 20th anniversary in September and will stream on Netflix starting next month.

She also starred as Hope van Dyne, whose alter ego is The Wasp, in the MCU’s “Ant-Man” series and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Her final film was “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania” in 2023. She has a project in preproduction called “Happy Life,” according to her IMDb filmography, however in a statement to Variety, she said she is not “actively pursuing any work in the industry and am not under any contractual obligations to anybody.”

She told the publication that she had “actually been on a hiatus from acting for the past three years already” after wrapping the final “Ant-Man” movie.

Lilly’s career has not been without controversy. In 2020, she called COVID-19 a “respiratory flu” and claimed that the nationwide quarantine during the pandemic was a political show.

“I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices,” she posted on social media that year.

Lilly has two children with ex Norman Kali, a 13-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter. She also had been married to Murray Hone and dated Dominic Monaghan, US Weekly reported.

