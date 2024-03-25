Linda Bean, granddaughter of LL Bean founder, dies

The granddaughter of the founder of L.L. Bean has died.

Linda L. Bean was 82.

The Associated Press called Bean an “entrepreneur, philanthropist and conservative activist.”

Her death Saturday was confirmed by business manager Veronika Carlson, who did not give a cause of death.

Carlson released a statement that read, “Linda was known for her amazing work ethic, entrepreneurial spirit as well as her pride and dedication to her home state of Maine and L.L.Bean, the company her grandfather founded,” the statement said. “Our hearts go out to her family and friends.”

Bean’s grandfather, Leon Leonwood Bean, founded his namesake company in 1912. It is best known for its rubber-bottomed boots and its catalogs that used to fill mailboxes before online shopping.

Linda Bean was on the board of the company for almost 50 years. But her businesses were not limited to supplies for the outdoors. She also founded Perfect Maine Lobster and owned several general stores, inns and rentals along Maine’s central coast, the AP reported.

She supported groups such as LifeFight of Maine and the Maine Botanical Gardens at Boothbay.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Linda Bean loved her home state.

“Linda also was an astute businesswoman who promoted Maine lobster through her restaurants. Many a time while waiting for my plane in Portland, I had a cup of her famous lobster stew at her airport restaurant,” Collins wrote in tribute.

Linda Bean also supported the Republican party, and was a politician herself, campaigning in 1988 and 1992 for Congress. She lost both contests.

Her platform was against abortion rights, gay rights legislation and gun control. She also pushed for tax cuts to help the economy, the AP reported.

She threw her money behind candidates she agreed with, to the extent that the Federal Election Commission in 2017 found that she made excessive contributions to a political action committee supporting now-former President Donald Trump. Liberal groups called for a boycott against her family’s business.

Linda Bean called the boycott harassment by “a small kernel of hardcore bullies out on the left coast, West Coast, in California, trying to control what we do, what we buy, what we sell in Maine.”

Gov. Janet Mills released a statement after Linda Bean’s death, saying, “While her politics did not align with mine, Linda and I found common ground in our mutual love of our home state, of the coast of Maine and our working waterfronts, of Maine inspired art and of the perfect Maine lobster roll. I enjoyed her company and admired her business acumen. On behalf of the people of Maine, I extend deep condolences to Linda’s family and loved ones and to the entire L.L.Bean community, WCSH reported.





