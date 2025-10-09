KISS frontman Gene Simmons crashes SUV after having medical issue

Gene Simmons
Gene Simmons FILE PHOTO: Gene Simmons attends The HISTORY Channel HISTORYTalks at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Simmons was involved in a car crash after he passed out while driving. His wife said he was dehydrated and was on new medication that caused him to faint. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Iconic rocker Gene Simmons is recovering after he crashed his SUV into a parked car on the Pacific Coast Highway.

Simmons had suffered a medical emergency while driving on the PCH in Malibu, KABC reported.

His wife, Shannon Tweed Simmons, told TMZ that he had been prescribed new medications recently and was dehydrated and he passed out.

She said that he veered into oncoming traffic, then crossed several lanes before hitting the parked car.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Oct 7.

He was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated and was discharged, KTLA reported.

A representative told People magazine, “Gene is fine and back to work already.”

Gene Simmons posted to X, writing that he had a “slight fender bender. It happens. Especially to those of us were horrible drivers. And that’s me.”

KISS retired from touring two years ago, but will put on a special “unmasked” event in Las Vegas next month to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary, KTLA reported.

The event, held at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, will feature performances by Sebastian Bach, RATT, Quiet Riot, as well as Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer.

Called “Kiss Kruise Land Locked in Vegas,” will include panels and Q&A sessions with KISS and other entertainers and groups, plus karaoke, trivia, meet & greets and a look-a-like contest.

