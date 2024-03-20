K-Rounds Keurig is rolling out K-Rounds, a plastic-and aluminum-free way to brew coffee. (Keurig Dr Pepper)

Keuring is reimagining the way it delivers its coffee grounds.

The company announced that it has developed plastic- and aluminium-free K-Rounds.

The K-Rounds are made from “expertly roasted coffee beans that are ground, pressed and wrapped in a proprietary, protective plant-based coating preserving the coffee’s flavor and aroma, eliminating the need for plastic or aluminum,” Keuring DrPepper said in a news release.

There is a catch when using the K-Rounds. They can’t be used in older machines.

They were developed for the new Keuring Alta machine that will allow coffee drinkers make a variety of beverages, not just a simple cup o’joe. The machine will read a unique code that’s on the round to get the correct brew.

Keurig Alta Keurig is introducing a new coffee maker, the Alta. (Keurig Dr Pepper)

The Alta and new rounds will be in beta testing later this year. The new machines will also take traditional K-Cups that are already on the market, the company said.

