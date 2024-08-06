Kamala Harris chooses VP running mate; Walz selected

Kamala Harris HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 31: Democratic Presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during the Sigma Gamma Rho's 60th International Biennial Boule at the George R. Brown Convention Center on July 31, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Vice President Harris continues campaigning around the country against Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump ahead of the November 5 presidential election. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris has chosen her running mate.

CNN and The Associated Press reported that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was chosen to join Harris on the ticket for the Nov. 5 election.

The shortlist of potential vice presidential candidates included Walz, along with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, The Associated Press reported.

Harris, who secured the party's nomination Monday night, is scheduled to hold a rally in Philadelphia Tuesday evening. Walz is expected to join her.





Check back for more on this developing story.





