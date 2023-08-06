John Gosling, keyboardist for the Kinks during 1970s, dead at 75

John Gosling: John Gosling, second from left, was a member of the Kinks from 1970 to 1978. (GAB Archive/Redferns)

John Gosling, a keyboard player for the Kinks from 1970 to 1978, the band announced on Friday.

The band announced the news of Gosling’s death in a statement on Friday.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling,” the band said. “We are sending our condolences to John’s wife and family.”

Gosling appeared on 10 albums with the Kinks, playing keyboard and piano on hits such as “Lola,” “Celluloid Heroes,” “Apeman and “Strangers,” Rolling Stone reported. He appeared with the band beginning with 1970′s album “Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround,” Part One to “Misfits” in 1978, the magazine reported.

The surviving founding members of the Kinks -- brothers Ray Davies and Dave Davies and drummer Mick Avory -- each paid tribute to Gosling.

“Condolences to his wife, Theresa, and family,” Ray Davies tweeted. “Rest in peace dearest John.”

“I am dismayed deeply upset by John Gosling’s passing,” Dave Davies tweeted.

The Kinks’ drummer, Mick Avory, said: “Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humor,” Avory tweeted. “Which made him a popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God bless him …”

Gosling’s audition for the band was the recording session for “Lola,” The Guardian reported.

Gosling quit the band in 1978 and was briefly replaced by Gordon Edwards and then Ian Gibbons, Variety reported. The band broke up for good in 1997, according to Rolling Stone.

Gosling was also a founding member of the Kast Off Kinks in 1994, Variety reported. He remained in the band until his retirement in 2008.

