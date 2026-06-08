Jinkies, Scooby is real! Netflix unveils first look at dog cast as Scooby-Doo

Netflix has released the first look at a real-life Scooby-Doo for its upcoming series.

We’ve seen Scooby Doo in cartoon form and CGI, but now, for the first time, Scooby -s real.

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Netflix has released the teaser for its upcoming live-action Scooby-Doo series, “Scooby-Doo: Origins.”

The streaming service said that despite 50 years, three theatrical films, a dozen animated series and almost 40 animated home entertainment movies, this is the first time Scooby is played by a real dog.

The teaser shows a real pup sniffing around until he finds Shaggy.

Netflix said the clip shows “first glimpse of the live-action, floppy-eared canine in his iconic teal collar as he’s cradled by his new best friend.”

The show will follow Shaggy and his friend Daphne during their final summer at camp, where they have a mystery to solve: a lost, lonely Great Dane puppy that may have witnessed a supernatural murder.

Real Scooby-Doo Netflix has released the first look at a real-life Scooby-Doo for its upcoming series. (STEVE DIETL/Netflix)

Production started in Atlanta in April. The show will premiere next year.

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