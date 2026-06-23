Jill Smokler, founder of Scary Mommy parenting website, dies at 48

The founder of the parenting website Scary Mommy died on June 22. She was 48.

Jill Smokler, who founded Scary Mommy, a popular parenting website, died on Monday, her family said. She was 48.

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Smokler, a New York Times bestselling author and mother of three, died after battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, for more than two years, People reported.

Scary Mommy announced the news on its website on Monday, sharing a statement from Smokler’s family.

“Jill spent her life telling the truth about motherhood -- that it could be wonderful and impossible in the very same breath -- and in doing so, she gave millions of women permission to stop pretending and feel a little less alone,” the statement read. “She was funny, fearless, generous, and entirely herself. More than anything she built, Jill was proudest of her three children, Lily, Ben, and Evan.

“We are heartbroken to lose her, and endlessly proud of the mark she left on the world.”

Smokler, a Massachusetts native who was living in the Baltimore area, started the Scary Mommy website in 2008, People reported. At the time, she was a stay-at-home mother with three children all under the age of 4.

Evan, Ben and Lily are now in their late teens and early 20s, “Today” reported.

Smokler was married to the children’s father, Jeff Smokler, for 17 years. They were divorced in 2017.

Jill Smokler first shared her glioblastoma diagnosis in May 2024 with a post on Instagram.

“Glioblastoma was not on my 2024 bingo card, alas here we are. Life changes fast, friends,” she wrote.

Jill Smokler was a pioneer in the online parenting space, using Scary Mommy to discuss her life as a mother and make others feel less alone, People reported.

She wrote two bestsellers -- “Confessions of a Scary Mommy” (2012) and “Motherhood Comes Naturally (and Other Vicious Lies)” (2013).

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