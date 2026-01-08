‘It’s finally beat me up’: Country music star Chase Rice steps back from touring

Country music singer-songwriter Chase Rice said he is going to take a break from touring in 2026.

“This isn’t a goodbye thing or anything like that to be clear upfront, although it may feel like that, but I’m exhausted,” Rice posted on Instagram. “After 13 years it’s finally beat me up to the point where I need to step away for a while. I need to go live life so that I have more real experiences to write down. I won’t be touring this year and it wasn’t even really a decision, it was something I know that I just have to do for myself.”

Rice, 40, enjoyed success as a songwriter, co-writing the Florida Georgia Line’s hit “Cruise” in 2012. Two years later, his first album for Columbia Records, “Ignite the Night,” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

He would join Broken Bow Music and top Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in 2018 with “Eyes On You” and reunite with Florida Georgia Line for 2020’s “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.”

In 2024, Rice left Broken Bow and began releasing music independently. His last work was “Eldora,” which was released in September.

Rice added that he did have a few shows scheduled for 2026 and would perform during those dates, but for the most part, he was stepping away from touring.

“I’ve got a handful of shows this year, but it will not look like anything like what I’ve done the last 13 years of my life,” Rice said. “I hope this year brings new experiences for me to put into songs that will make y’all happy. Until then, thanks for the ride.”

