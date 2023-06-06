‘It happened — first day in the books!’: Elon Musk out, Linda Yaccarino takes helm of Twitter

New Twitter CEO FILE PHOTO: Linda Yaccarino speaks onstage during Seat At The Table on March 23, 2022 in New York City. Yaccarino has taken over as CEO of Twitter. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for The Female Quotient ) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for The Female Quot)

Weeks after Elon Musk announced he would step down, Linda Yaccarino has taken over as the CEO of Twitter.

“It happened — first day in the books!,” she posted on the social media platform, adding, “Stay tuned...”

Musk announced last month that he had selected the former chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal to take the reins of Twitter after months of speculation that he was going to step down from his role heading the site’s operations, CNN reported.

Musk even went as far as posting a poll on Twitter asking if he should step down as the company’s CEO in December, with a majority of users voting yes.

When Yaccarino’s selection was announced on May 12, Musk said that she would start in about six weeks, but that appears to have been moved up, BBC News reported.

CNN speculated that Musk chose Yacccarino to help boost Twitter’s lagging advertising business. The company’s ad revenue from April 1 to the end of the first week of May was down 59% year over year.

Yaccarino started the job days after Ella Irwin, the company’s head of trust and safety, left Twitter. Irwin confirmed her departure with a tweet on Friday.

Twitter also hired Joe Benarroch, also from NBCUniversal, who will be in a senior business operations role, The Wall Street Journal reported. Benarroch was senior vice president of communications, advertising and partnerships at NBC. Prior to his tenure at NBCU, he worked at Meta, the owner of Twitter’s competitor Facebook, BBC News reported.







