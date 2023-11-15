Israeli forces carrying out targeted operation inside Gaza’s largest hospital

Shifa Hospital: Israel's military said it is carrying out a "precise and targeted operation" inside Gaza's Shifa Hospital. (AFP via Getty Images)

Israel’s military forces entered Shifa Hospital on Tuesday, which has been the site of a long standoff.

According to The Associated Press, Israel’s army surrounded the hospital as part of its military ground offensive against Hamas militants and is carrying out a “precise and targeted” operation.

Authorities in Israel claim that Hamas is concealing military operations within the hospital.

On Tuesday, White House officials said that Hamas was storing weapons at the hospital, CNN reported.

“Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad use some hospitals in the Gaza Strip, including al-Shifa, and tunnels underneath them, to conceal and to support their military operations and to hold hostages,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters traveling with President Joe Biden to San Francisco.

Earlier, Israeli troops dug out positions about a block from the Gaza Strip’s largest hospital, The Washington Post reported.