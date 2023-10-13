Israel-Hamas War: Israel orders evacuation of 1.1 million within 24 hours (live updates)

Israel-Hamas war SDEROT, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 12: Israeli artillery fire rounds into the Gaza Strip from the border on October 12, 2023 near Sderot, Israel. Israel has sealed off Gaza and conducted airstrikes on Palestinian territory after an attack by Hamas killed hundreds and took more than 100 hostages. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 1200 people and wounding more than 2800. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

After a week of fighting, the Israel-Hamas war has killed more than 2,800 people since Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct. 7, The Associated Press reported.

Hamas said that Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed 13 hostages, but the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) did not confirm or deny the claim. Six were allegedly killed in the north of Gaza while the remainder were killed in other areas of the territory, CNN reported.

Israel said Hamas is holding up to 150 people hostage in Gaza, CNN reported.

Israel’s military has ordered the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City after Israel warned the U.N. that 1.1. million people were ordered to leave the area north of Gaza in 24 hours, the AP reported.

News of the evacuations comes after Israel blocked food, water, fuel and electricity ahead of an expected ground invasion.

Jan Egeland, the Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said the evacuation would “amount to the war crime of forcible transfer,” CNN reported. Egeland said the relocation order “must be reversed” calling the evacuation “illegal and impossible.” He wants the order to be canceled.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said it is not evacuating and transferred its international staff to its Gaza compound, the AP reported. There are thousands of staff and their family members in Gaza who are, according to an agency spokesperson, making their own decision whether to stay or flee.

The UNRWA is not evacuating schools that are being used as shelters where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are living.

