Israel-Hamas War: Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents return home from Israel safely

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The parents of Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone have returned to the United States safely from Israel.

Anzalone’s parents were in the country with a group of 50 that were part of a Naples, Florida-based church group, according to The Associated Press.

He posted Thursday morning on social media that his parents were heading home, the AP reported. Soon after, his mother posted that their group arrived back safely.

Thank you to everyone who has been saying prayers for my family and their safety. It’s been a scary, anxiety filled several days but my parents are headed home safely. So many people to thank but I know this, God is good. — Alex Anzalone (@AlexAnzalone34) October 12, 2023

“Thank you to everyone who has been saying prayers for my family and their safety. It’s been a scary, anxiety filled several days but my parents are headed home safely. So many people to thank but I know this, God is good,” Anzalone said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Anzalone told The Detroit News on Sunday that he was thinking about his parents and said that “it’s hard.”

Lions coach Dan Campbell called him about his parents after he had learned about them being in Israel on Sunday evening, the AP reported.

Sal and Judy Anzalone were stuck with a group of about 53 Americans after Hamas launched surprise attacks on Israel, CBS Sports reported. The couple arrived in Israel with the tour group on Oct. 2, according to the news station.

The pastor of Sal and Judy Anzalone’s church, Alan Brumback, posted on the First Naples Church’s Facebook page on Saturday to share how the group was doing following the attack, according to CBS Sports.

“We are doing good at our hotel in Jerusalem,” Brumback wrote, according to CBS Sports. “Continue to pray for Israel and for this to be resolved as peacefully and quickly as possible.”



