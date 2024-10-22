Iron Maiden former frontman Paul Di’Anno dies

Paul Di'Anno FILE PHOTO: View of British Heavy Metal singer Paul Di'Anno (born Paul Andrews), of the group Paul Di'Anno's Killers, during a rehearsal, New York, New York, December 1, 1990. (Photo by Steve Eichner/Getty Images) (Steve Eichner/Getty Images)

The former lead singer for Iron Maiden has died.

Paul Di’Anno was 66 years old.

Di’Anno’s label, Conquest Music, announced his death on Monday but did not give many details, other than to say he died at his home in Salisbury, England, The New York Times reported.

Conquest Music said Di’Anno was born Paul Andrews in Chingford, East London in 1958. He was Iron Maiden’s lead singer from 1978 to 1981, singing on their first, self-titled album and the second album “Killers.”

He left Iron Maiden but continued singing with Battlezone and Killers while also performing as a solo artist and as a guest.

Di’Anno told Metal Hammer magazine that he didn’t blame Iron Maiden for replacing him.

“In the end I couldn’t give 100 percent to Maiden anymore and it wasn’t fair to the band, the fans or to myself,” he told the publication.

He also believed that the band was worried about how much he was partying at the time.

“That was just the way I was,” he wrote in his autobiography “The Beast,” the Times reported. “I’d let off a bit of steam, have a few drinks and generally act as if I was taking part in a 24-hour party, which I honestly felt I was.”

Conquest said Di’Anno had suffered from “severe health issues” and that he used a wheelchair while performing, but the representatives did not disclose what the health issues were. Still, he was able to perform at more than 100 shows around the world since 2023. He also released the album “The Book of the Beast” last month highlighting his post-Iron Maiden career.

On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di'... Posted by Paul Di'Anno on Monday, October 21, 2024

Iron Maiden paid tribute to its former lead singer, writing, “Paul’s contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades,” USA Today reported.





© 2024 Cox Media Group