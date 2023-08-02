Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers accused of illegal sports betting

Accused: Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is accused of betting on college games including those played by his university. (Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University quarterback Hunter Dekkers is accused of betting on sporting events involving his university, including a 2021 football game, authorities said Tuesday.

>> Read more trending news

Dekkers, a rising senior for the Cyclones, was charged in a criminal complaint filed by the Story County Attorney’s Office, the Des Moines Register reported. He was also charged with tampering with records relating to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s probe into sports gambling, according to the newspaper.

According to the Attorney’s Office, Dekkers is accused of placing bets while under the age of 21 by using a proxy account under the name of another person, KWWL-TV reported. Because he was younger than 21, it was illegal for Dekkers to bet on games, according to the television station.

Three current Iowa State athletes, including QB Hunter Dekkers, and a former Cyclone have been charged in the sports-betting investigation. https://t.co/SFsU0h2D0H — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) August 2, 2023

He is accused of gambling on 26 Iowa State sporting events, including an Oct. 23, 2021, football game against Oklahoma State, KCCI-TV reported. Dekker was a sophomore backup quarterback at the time, according to the complaint.

The complaint alleges that a DraftKings account controlled by the quarterback completed approximately 366 mobile and online bets totaling more than $2,799, the Register reported.

Dekkers started all 12 of the Cyclones’ games last season, throwing for 3,044 yards and 19 touchdowns, according to Sports-Reference.com. Iowa State finished 4-8 in 2022 and was 1-8 in Big 12 conference games.

Dekkers was projected to be the Cyclones’ starting quarterback in 2023.

Dekkers faces permanent loss of eligibility under NCAA guidelines, which forbid athletes from betting on their own teams’ games or other sports at their schools, the Register reported.

Dekkers’ attorney, Mark Weinhardt, said that the quarterback will plead not guilty but will remove himself from the team, ESPN reported.

“So he can focus on his studies and on the defense of this criminal charge, Hunter has informed the University and the coaching staff that he cannot participate in fall football camp,” Weinhardt said.