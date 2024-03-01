IHOP releases Girl Scout Thin Mint pancakes

IHOP is teaming up with the Girl Scouts for a special new pancake flavor.

Thin Mint pancakes are IHOP’s flavor of the month for March, the company said on its website. Last month’s flavor was chocolate strawberry.

The new flavor comes just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Good Morning America reported.

“Welcome spring with a new Pancake of hte Month flavor, Girl Scout Thin Mints! Did into buttermilk pancakes infused with a touch of green, topped with creamy cheesecake mousse, crumbled Girl Scout Thin Mints and whipped topping,” IHOP said.

The pancakes will be available from March 1 through March 31 at IHOP locations nationwide that are participating in the Pancake of the Month program, USA Today reported.

You can enjoy the Thin Mint pancakes either as a full stack, side or part of a pancake combo, according to KTLA.

“IHOP is the leader in breakfast, and this program demonstrates our continued efforts and commitment to innovation by providing guests with new ways to try classic favorites and menu trends,” said Chef Arthur Carl II, Vice President of Culinary at IHOP in a news release at the end of January about the Pancake of the Month, according to USA Today.

