‘I hope you rot’: Daughter confronts dad who hired brother to kill ex-wife

An Alabama man and his brother have been sentenced in a murder-for-hire plot to kill his ex-wife and the mother of his four children.

Jason Starr, 50, and his brother, Darin Starr, 54, were convicted in September on federal charges of racketeering murder in the Nov. 27, 2017, shooting death of Sara Starr, Al.com reported.

Sara Starr was a fourth-grade teacher at Harrand Creek Elementary School in Enterprise, Alabama, and the mother of two sets of twins.

A federal judge sentenced the two last week to life in prison, Middle District of Alabama Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross told Al.com.

Cell phone records showed that Darin Starr traveled from his Texas home to Coffee County, where the murder occurred, and was near the home of his brother’s former wife, whom he had never met, on multiple occasions, WTVY reported.

The murder happened four months after Jason Starr and Sara Starr were divorced.

Jason Starr had been ordered to pay his ex-wife $1,050 a month in child support and $1,500 in alimony. She also was awarded a portion of his military benefits, according to WTVY.

According to prosecutors, Jason Starr gave his brother $2,600 and a motorcycle before Darin Starr shot Sara Starr as she left for work.

Jason Starr’s estranged family addressed him in court on Thursday, with one daughter telling him, “You are useless,” and another telling him that she had waited years to say to him, “I hope you rot.”

