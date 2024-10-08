Hurricane Helene: James Taylor, Luke Combs, others to perform ‘Concert for Carolina’

Concert for Carolina FILE PHOTO: Luke Combs attends the new exhibit Luke Combs: The Man I Am at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on July 10, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for for the Country)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricane Helene relief efforts will get some big help later this month.

Bank of America Stadium, the home of the Carolina Panthers, will host the Concert for Carolina on October 26.

Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority are sponsoring the benefit show.

Topping the bill are North Carolina’s own Luke Combs, Eric Church and James Taylor, according to the press release announcing the concert. They will be joined by Billy Strings, who has performed frequently in the state.

Combs was born near Charlotte and raised in Asheville.

Church is from Granite Falls, North Carolina.

Taylor moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina when he was 3 years old.

More artists will be joining the show.

ESPN’s Marty Smith and Barstool Sports Caleb Pressley will host

Tickets go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster.

All proceeds will be split 50/50 between Combs’ and Church’s foundations which will administer the funds to relief efforts in the Carolinas and the Southeast.

Combs’ group will donate to Samaritan’s Purse, Manna Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC plus another group that has was not announced.

Church’s funds will go to "established charities and organizations that are well managed, organized and can expedite aid directly to the families affected by Hurricane Helene,” the press release said.

If you cannot make it to the concert donations can be made to The North Carolina Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund or groups listed at www.concertforcarolina.com.

