H&R Block issue prevents some from e-filing returns on Tax Day

H&R Block An H&R Block Inc. brochure sits on a United States income tax return February 26, 2003 in Orange, California. (David McNew/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

H&R Block acknowledged issues reported by users Monday that have made some unable to file their returns electronically on Tax Day.

>> Read more trending news

In a post on social media, company officials said, “We are aware of an issue preventing some desktop software users from e-filing their returns.”

The issue was not impacting clients who use the company’s online software or who work with its tax preparers, according to H&R Block.

Tax Day 2024: When is it; how to file; what about an extension?

“We are working to resolve the issue quickly and ask clients to please try again later today or print and mail their return if that is more convenient,” the company said.

Hundreds of people reported issues with H&R Block beginning on Sunday night, according to DownDetector, a site that tracks web outages. Several people took to H&R Block’s social media pages to complain, with some saying that their taxes failed to go through, although they were charged for services.

Officials said in a response to a user on Facebook that they expected the issue to be resolved later Monday morning.

A majority of people choose to e-file their taxes, with more than 80% of returns going to the IRS electronically, according to officials. People can file their taxes for free through the IRS’ Free File program, use tax preparation software or have a tax preparer file the forms for them.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!