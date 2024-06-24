Hooters to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in multiple states Hooters is planning to close multiple locations across the country. (Jonathan Weiss/JetCity Image/jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com)

Hooters is planning to close multiple locations across the country.

“Like many restaurants under pressure from current market conditions,” the company said, according to NBC News.

“Hooters has made the difficult decision to close a select number of underperforming stores,” a spokesperson told CNN.

“With new Hooters restaurants opening domestically and internationally, new Hooters frozen products launching at grocery stores, and the Hooters footprint expanding into new markets with both company and franchise locations, this brand of 41 years remains highly resilient and relevant. We look forward to continuing to serve our guests at home, on the go and at our restaurants here in the U.S. and around the globe,” Hooters told Nation’s Restaurant News, according to KTLA.

National Restaurant News reported that about 40 locations were closed, citing local news reports, according to WPEC.

Hooters did not release a list of the locations that will be closing or how many will be closing, according to CNN. Local reports say that Florida, Kentucky, Rhode Island, Texas and Virginia are some of the states that will be affected by the closures.

Some locations have started shutting down weeks ago, according to CNN.

Hooters isn’t the only company to recently close restaurants. Others include Applebee’s, TGI Fridays, Boston Market, California Pizza Kitchen and Red Lobster who recently filed for bankruptcy, CNN reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group