‘Hog wild’: 400-pound pig named Fred captured after brief crime spree

A pig weighing 400 pounds was captured after a brief crime spree around town in Aurora, Colorado.

A pig weighing 400 pounds was captured after a brief crime spree around town in Aurora, Colorado.

The City of Aurora said on Facebook that a pig is at their facility after he went “hog wild.”

Aurora Animal Services and the Aurora Police Department both received calls over the last two weeks about the pig, KMGH reported.

“We responded out a few times. The first couple of times, we were unable to find what was causing the problems,” Aurora Animal Shelter field supervisor of Housing and Community Services Augusta Allen said, according to the news station.

The shelter’s Lost & Found page said that the pig has been with them since Sept. 27.

Days later, officials were able to capture the pig, which they named Fred, according to KMGH.

“We finally found him and got him,” Allen said. “Took about eight people to capture him,” Allen said.

The pig was seen around town in traffic and tearing up some landscapes, according to KUSA.

“Property damage, being too cute, maybe waking people up,” Allen said, laughing, according to the news outlet. “He would probably be a pretty horrible alarm clock to wake up to and look out your window and there’s this giant pig eating your lawn.”

The shelter believes Fred is about 3 years old.

The City of Aurora said to stay tuned for updates on Fred. He is currently listed under Aurora Animal Shelter’s website under Lost & Found animals, KMGH reported.