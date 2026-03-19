Hockey team at center of mass shooting at Rhode Island ice rink wins state title Colin Dorgan tied the game late and his team won the crown in quadruple overtime.

File photo. Colin Dorgan scored the game-tying goal for his high school team, nearly a month after three family members were killed in a shooting at a Rhode Island hockey arena. His team won the state title on Wednesday.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Rhode Island high school hockey team that suffered through a mass shooting during a game last month ended a bittersweet season on a high note on Wednesday, winning the Division 2 state title 3-2 in quadruple overtime.

Colin Dorgan, whose mother, brother and grandfather died after a shooting on Feb. 16 in the stands of the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, again played the hero. His goal with 30 seconds remaining in regulation sent the game into overtime, and Jaxon Boyes’ goal in the fourth overtime sealed Blackstone Valley Co-op’s win against Lincoln, WPRI reported.

Blackstone Valley Co-op won the Rhode Island Division II championship Tuesday night.



Colin Dorgan, whose family members were killed in a shooting at the teams Senior Day last month, scored the game-tying goal with less than a minute left in regulation. Blackstone Valley went on… pic.twitter.com/P0PRwDYLnw — ESPN (@espn) March 19, 2026

Last week, Dorgan’s goal in double overtime sent Blackstone to the state title game in Providence.

Dorgan’s mother, Rhonda, and brother, Aidan, were killed during the team’s senior night on Feb. 16. His grandfather, Gerald Dorgan, died from his injuries on Feb. 25.

His father, Robert Dorgan, was identified as the shooter, WPRI reported. Robert Dorgan died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It has been a stressful month for Colin Dorgan, but he told reporters that the support he received from his teammates and community members. He added that he still sensed that his late family members were behind him.

“Throughout all of the playoffs, even this game and the overtimes, I truly felt it in my heart and my soul that they’re still with me,” Colin Dorgan said. “I love them so much.”

The game was also attended by Aidan Dorgan’s fiancee, Starr Sroka, WPRI reported. The couple had planned to get married this summer.

“The Dorgan family got me into hockey,” she told the television station. “When I first started dating Aidan, it was the first time I started watching hockey.

“I just fell in love with the sport.”

Sroka said she will always be there for Colin Dorgan.

“I am beyond proud of Colin, who I will always call my little brother for the rest of my life,” she told WPRI. “Aidan was my hero that day, and Colin was our hero today. It’s only uphill from here.”

Blackstone coach Chris Librizzi praised his player’s courage, WFXT reported.

“When this guy took time out and came back to the locker room and decided to play with us to end the season, our level of competition went from about 15 percent to about 90%,” Librizzi told reporters. “I told him multiple times over the last four weeks that I‘m with him for a lifetime, so we’re gonna continue to stay as a family.”

Librizzi, a retired firefighter who has coached hockey for more than 30 years, had the team take time off after the shooting and gave players the option of not returning to play, ESPN reported.

Every player returned, including Colin Dorgan, who took the longest to decide.

“I sent Colin a text saying, ‘Bud, playoffs are this Friday night, it’s your call,” Librizzi said. “He didn’t respond all day, but at about 9 o’clock at night, he sent me a text saying, ‘Coach I’ll see you tomorrow at practice.’”

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