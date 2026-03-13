Hockey player who lost family members in shooting sends team to state final with 2OT goal Colin Dorgan’s mother, brother and grandfather were killed last month at rink.

File photo. Colin Dorgan scored the game-winning goal for his high school team, nearly a month after three family members were killed in a shooting at a Rhode Island hockey arena.

The hockey player who lost three family members during a deadly shooting at a Rhode Island rink last month scored a game-winning goal in double overtime on Wednesday to send his team to a state championship game.

“It was the greatest moment of my life,” Colin Dorgan told WPRI after his goal sent the Blackstone Valley Schools Co-op team to a 3-2 victory against Portsmouth and a berth in the Rhode Island Division 2 hockey final.

The dramatic moment came nearly a month after Dorgan’s mother, brother and grandfather died in a shooting on Feb. 16 at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket.

What a moment. Colin Dorgan, wearing a patch on his chest with the initials of his mom, brother and grandfather, scores the game-winning goal in double overtime, sending his team to the championship. @KaylaFishTV @coreywelch



Don't miss it tonight on 12 News. pic.twitter.com/N4bX8r5SBg — WPRI 12 (@wpri12) March 12, 2026

Dorgan’s mother, Rhonda, and brother, Aidan, were killed during the team’s senior night in February. His grandfather, Gerald Dorgan, died from his injuries on Feb. 25.

His father, Robert Dorgan, was identified as the shooter, WPRI reported. Robert Dorgan died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Court documents obtained by WFXT revealed that Robert Dorgan, who also went by Roberta Esposito and Roberta Dorgan, had a long history of family disputes due to his gender identity.

On Wednesday, Colin Dorgan took the puck in the neutral zone and flicked the game-winner underneath the pads of the Portsmouth goalie with 39 seconds left in double overtime, WFXT reported.

“My good buddy fed me the puck and I could hear the crowd,” Colin Dorgan told WPRI. “It was a surreal moment.”

The hockey player and his teammates were wearing a heart patch, stitched with the initials of Colin Dorgan’s mother, brother and grandfather. The crowd cheered loudly when Colin Dorgan scored the game-winner.

“I literally cried like a baby. The floodgates opened,” Blackstone Valley Schools head coach Chris Librizzi told WPRI. “When I saw him open, I knew he was golden.”

All high school sports in Rhode Island were postponed for one week after the shooting, ESPN reported. Blackstone Valley did not play for nearly three weeks.

In the clinching game of the Division 2 quarterfinals last week, Dorgan scored two goals as Blackstone Valley, seeded No. 5, advanced to the semifinals against Portsmouth.

Librizzi said the entire hockey team rallied around Colin and his sister Ava.

“We got together every single day,” Librizzi told WPRI. “We skated, worked out, or had dinner at night together for 14 days straight. I believe that made a difference.”

The Division 2 final is March 18 in Providence against Lincoln High School, WPRI reported.

“I know every person out there loves me, and I love them too,” Colin Dorgan told the television station. “Hopefully we win the championship.”

© 2025 Cox Media Group