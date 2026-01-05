HHS recommends fewer vaccines for children

FILE PHOTO: The federal government is overhauling the vaccine schedule for children, cutting the number of immunizations, effective immediately.

The federal government is overhauling the vaccine schedule for children, cutting the number of immunizations.

The Department of Health and Human Services will still recommend the measles, mumps and rubella, along with polio, chickenpox, HPV and other vaccines, CNN reported.

It will only recommend the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), meningococcal, hepatitis B and hepatitis A vaccines for children who are at higher risk of infections.

As for flu, COVID-19 and rotavirus, those will be given after “shared clinical decision making,” or when people who want the shot talk with a medical provider first, CNN reported.

Despite the changes, the HHS said that insurance will still cover the vaccinations without cost-sharing.

The changes are effective immediately, The New York Times reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

