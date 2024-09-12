Harvey Weinstein indicted on new charges

Harvey Weinstein NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 19: Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court on July 19, 2024 in New York City. Prosecutors are preparing to retry the former movie mogul following the reversal of his 2020 rape conviction. (Photo by Kena Betancur-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein has once again been indicted on new sex crime charges in New York.

The announcement came as the 72-year-old Weinstein awaits a retrial on a previous conviction and as he recovers from emergency heart surgery earlier this week, The Associated Press reported.

The grand jury that handed down the charges heard evidence from up to three additional allegations against Weinstein. The allegations date back to the mid-2000s, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said during a hearing.

The exact charges are under seal and Weinstein is expected to be arraigned later, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

An appellate court threw out Weinstein’s 2020 conviction on rape and sexual assault charges earlier this year. The new charges could be part of the retrial or it could be a separate case. The AP reported that prosecutors want to hold one trial.









Check back for more on this developing story.





