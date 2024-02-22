Harmony Montgomery: Father found guilty of killing her; body never found

Harmony Montgomery This undated photo released by police in Manchester, New Hampshire, shows missing girl Harmony Montgomery. (Manchester Police Department)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man was found guilty Thursday of killing his young daughter in Manchester, New Hampshire after she was reported missing in 2021.

Adam Montgomery, 34, was found guilty of five charges related to his daughter, Harmony Montgomery’s death, according to WMTW. The five charges include second-degree assault, second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and tampering with witnesses and informants.

Adam Montogmery did not go to the trial and was not in the courtroom when his verdict was read, The Associated Press reported.

Authorities believe that Harmony Montgomery was killed in Dec. 2019, WFXT reported. It took about two years for her to be reported missing.

Adam Montgomery’s estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery testified in the trial, WMTW reported. She said that the young girl’s body was hidden in different places before Adam Montgomery got rid of it, according to the AP. She also said the last time she saw her daughter was on a video call back in April 2019. She reported Harmony Montgomery missing on New Year’s Eve 2021.

Kayla Montgomery was sentenced to 18 months in prison for pleading guilty to perjury charges in connection with Harmony Montgomery’s disappearance, the AP reported.

Adam Montgomery had custody of Harmony Montgomery.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu released a statement following the verdict.

“I am grateful to the judge, jury, and Department of Justice for delivering justice for Harmony. Adam Montgomery is a monster and deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison,” Sununu said.

Adam Montgomery is expected to be sentenced on after April 1, WMTW reported.

