Happy wrong number: Lottery players thought they won $30K, but prize was for $130K

Two residents from central Missouri were happy to win a big lottery prize -- but then they found out the jackpot was even larger than they originally thought.

Two central Missouri residents were thrilled, believing that a winning Show Me Cash lottery ticket was worth $30,000.

Lottery officials showed them a lot more cash than they expected -- to the tune of $130,000.

According to a news release from the Missouri Lottery, the two residents of Versailles went to lottery headquarters in Jefferson City to claim what they believed was a $30,000 prize from a winning ticket in the Show Me Cash game.

The lottery representative quickly corrected them, telling the surprised pair they had won $130,000, KRCG-TV reported.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers in the Dec. 15 drawing, lottery officials said in Tuesday’s news release.

“It was a good surprise,” the winners, who chose to remain anonymous, said in a statement. “We thought it was $30,000 and were happy with that!”

The winning ticket was purchased at a Walmart in Versailles, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for the Dec. 15 drawing were 2, 3, 8, 25 and 38.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m. CST, with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until someone wins, lottery officials said. Tuesday’s jackpot is estimated at $103,000.

