Happy Birthday Winnie the Pooh! Iconic teddy bear turns 102

August 22 marks a very special day in the Hundred Acre Wood. It’s Winnie the Pooh’s birthday and this year, the iconic children’s character turned 102.

To celebrate the big day, voice actor Jim Cummings, better known as the voice of Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, shared a special birthday message on social media.

Winnie the Pooh was created by English author A. A. Milne and English illustrator E. H. Shepard. Pooh first appeared by name in a children’s story commissioned by London’s Evening News for Christmas Eve 1925.

The character is based on a stuffed bear that Milne bought for his son, Christopher Robin Milne, on whom the character ‘Christopher Robin’ was based.

According to representatives for Disney, every character that makes up the stuffed animal crew of the Hundred Acre Wood – Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit, Owl, Kanga, Roo, Eeyore – were based off of toys owned by the real-life Christopher Robin.

Winnie-the-Pooh, the first collection of stories about the character, was published in 1926, followed by The House at Pooh Corner in 1928.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Happy Birthday Winnie the Pooh! Iconic bear turns 102 LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 11: Winnie The Pooh receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of the El Capitan Theatre on April 11, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images) (Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

In April 2006, Winnie the Pooh received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

>> Read more here.

©2023 Cox Media Group