‘Hang On Sloopy’ singer Rick Derringer dies at 77

Rick Derringer playing guitar.
Rick Derringer FILE PHOTO: Rick Derringer performs with 'The Rick Derringer Band' at the Civic Auditorium in Colorado Springs, Colorado on December 31, 2014. Derringer died on May 26 at the age of 77. (Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Larry Hulst/Getty Images)
A founding member of The McCoys, known for the song “Hang On Sloopy,” has died.

Rick Derringer died Monday at the age of 77 in Ormond Beach, Florida, according to a Facebook post made by his caregiver, Tony Wilson, The Associated Press reported.

No cause of death was provided, but his wife told TMZ that he died “peacefully” after being taken off life support after having a medical episode.

Derringer was born Richard Dean Zehringer in Ohio in 1947, Variety reported. At the age of 9, he received a guitar as a birthday present and started performing with his uncle before he was even in high school.

Derringer formed the band The McCoys with his brother Randy with their hit “Hang On Sloopy” making it all the way to No. 1 on the charts in the ’60s, according to Ohio Magazine.

“Sloopy” was adopted as Ohio’s official state rock song in 1985.

His first solo hit song was “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” in the ‘70s, which found popularity with later generations after being used in “Dazed and Confused” and “Stranger Things.”

Derringer’s highest charting album was 1973’s “All American Boy” with included “Joy Ride” and “Time Warp,” the AP reported.

He worked on sessions with performers from Steely Dan to Kiss and from Bonnie Tyler to Barbara Streisand and penned the theme song “Real American for Hulk Hogan, the AP and Variety reported.

He toured with Cyndi Lauper and played on three of her albums, and was part of Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band.

Derringer also found success as a producer on 1972’s “Frankenstein” performed by Edgar Winter Group and working with Weird Al Yankovic.

The multi-hyphenate won only one Grammy in his nearly six-decade career. It was for Yankovic’s “Eat It” album.

Yankovic paid tribute to Derringer on social media, calling the producer a “rock guitar legend.”

