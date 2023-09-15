‘Halloween’ house for sale for $1.8M

'Halloween' house for sale FILE PHOTO: American actress Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of "Halloween," written and directed by John Carpenter. The home from the film is now up for sale.(Photo by Compass International Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. — You can now own a piece of horror film history if you’re not terrified by the price of $1.8 million.

The California home where Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode lived as she battled mask-wearing serial killer Michael Myers is for sale, USA Today reported.

The Zillow listing says, “Yes, this was a filming location for the 1978 film ‘Halloween,’ as the house of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis.) If you watch the film you’ll recognize the infamous stoop that Jamie Lee Curtis sat on, holding a pumpkin.”

The home was said to be in the fictional town of Haddonfield, Illinois, but was in reality located on Fairview Avenue in South Pasadena, in Los Angeles County, KTLA reported.

Real estate agent Heidi Babcock told USA Today that the home is in “an excellent school district on an excellent block” in a “walkers’ paradise” with farmers markets, boutiques and a school that’s being reimagined into an entertainment and shopping complex.

The home is divided into a triplex, with three units and a two-car garage.

USA Today reported that the home was built in 1906 and has been in the same family for four generations. Previous tenants knew where they were living and its connection to the 1978 John Carpenter film, encouraging people to take pictures of the home.

Babcock said the home’s next owner won’t have to be a fan of “Halloween,” but it could help.

“If somebody who appreciates the property and appreciates the neighborhood bought it and happened to be a fan, that’d be fantastic,” Babcock told USA Today . “(The sellers) do not want someone to tear it down and take away the character.”



