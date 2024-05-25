Grayson Murray, a two-time PGA Tour winner, has died at age 30

Grayson Murray FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Grayson Murray of the United States hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images) (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Two-time PGA Tour winner, Grayson Murray died Saturday at the age of 30.

>> Read more trending news

Murray died just after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial, according to The Associated Press.

The circumstances behind his death have not been made public, according to the AP. His cause of death has not been released, USA Today reported.

“We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.

“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play,” Commissioner Monahan continued. “They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.”

Grief counselors are respected to be at the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour event, Monahan said, according to the AP.

Murray became the second youngest player to make the cut at a Korn Ferry Tour event in 2006 at the age of 16, according to USA Today. He played in the U.S. Open at Merion as an amateur in 2013. He also won the Barbasol in 2017.

He was from Raleigh, North Carolina. He went to Wake Forest University, East Carolina University, and Arizona State University, USA Today reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group