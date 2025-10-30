Google celebrates PAC-MAN’s 45th anniversary with playable, spooky Doodle

Google is offering a diversion from everything that’s wrong, and at the same time, celebrating a piece of video game history.

Google has launched a playable and spooky Google Doodle to celebrate PAC-MAN’s 45th anniversary.

The game was developed in partnership with PAC-MAN’s parent company, Bandai Namco Entertainment.

Like the classic game, you will navigate through the maze trying to chomp up all of the pellets while not getting chomped yourself by Blinky, Inky, Pinky and Clyde, the ghosts trying to chase PAC-MAN down.

One thing is different.

This time PAC-MAN has a witch’s hat or is dressed as a mummy among his costumes and the mazes have outlines of bear traps, candles and a well. The “O’s” in Google are replaced by PAC-MAN and a candy corn. And if you’re good enough, there are eight levels to challenge you.

Click here to play. It was scheduled to be on the Google homepage through Friday.

PAC-MAN was launched in 1980. It was released in the U.S. in October of that year after it had been released in Japan in July. The Initial U.S. release saw the character’s name as “PUCK-MAN” but that didn’t stick around, and he was renamed “PAC-MAN.”

